The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn Foundation Trust Annual Members’ Meeting to be held in September – QEH Media Hub

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn’s Annual Members’ Meeting will be held on Tuesday 6 September at the College of West Anglia, King’s Lynn, in the University Centre.

The Annual Members’ Meeting is an opportunity for the Trust’s members, Governors, patients, our local community, volunteers and Trust staff to hear from the Trust’s Acting Chair, Chief Executive and Executive Team about the Trust’s progress during 2021/22 and ambitions for the year ahead.

In addition, the meeting will also feature a patient story and update on the Trust’s determination to bring a new hospital to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

From 3pm there will be an opportunity to visit a number of market stalls and speak to staff about subjects including hospital food, health checks and recruitment and equality, diversity and inclusion.

Anyone who would like to attend the meeting can email communicationsqeh@qehkl.nhs.uk.

Acting Chair of the Trust, Graham Ward said: “Our Annual Members’ Meeting is a great opportunity to showcase our achievements over the past year, including our significant progress recognised by the Care Quality Commission, as well as detailing our priorities for the year to come.

“This year our meeting will be held face-to-face which allows us to showcase some of the elements of our Trust which we are proud of including the work we are doing to modernise our hospital and bid for a new hospital. We look forward to welcoming our members, partners and local community.”

The agenda for the meeting is:

3pm to 4pm – Market stalls (as above)

4pm to 5pm – Annual Members’ Meeting

1. Introduction and welcome from the Acting Chair

2. Minutes from the 2021 Annual Members’ Meeting

3. Governors’ Council and Membership update

4. Patient story

5. Review of the year for 2021/22

6. How we did against our annual milestones and strategic priorities

7. Review of our financial performance

8. Priorities for 2022/23

9. Question and Answers with the CEO and Executive Team

The market stalls and Annual Members’ Meeting will take place in the University Centre. A map of the site is available here.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust you can find all the details on how to apply here.

