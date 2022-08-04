Warning about dumping sofas, mattresses and other bulky waste – Coventry City Council

Council environmental case officers are reminding people to dispose of bulky items responsibly or risk a fixed penalty fine.

The warning comes after a resident paid two people to remove a sofa only to find that the item and other rubbish from his home had been dumped in nearby streets.

The waste, dumped on May Street in Foleshill, was removed by environmental officers last week.

Environmental officers were called to the location where there was significant fly-tipped waste and before removing the rubbish were able to identify a possible culprit. Evidence gathered took them to a home where a man had been duped into handing over money to get waste removed.

The Council state that if someone calls at a resident’s home offering to remove bulky items, it is the householder who has a duty of care to ensure they have a “waste carriers license” this shows that they are a reputable firm and are registered to take waste. If rubbish from someone’s home is removed and dumped elsewhere then the householder will have responsibility if the culprits are not caught and they could face a fine and possible court action.

Cllr Abdul Salam Khan, Cabinet Member for Policing and Equalities, said: “People need to dispose of waste responsibly. Sofas, mattresses and other bulky items are regular fly-tipped items that cause a lot of frustration in local neighbourhoods for residents.

Cllr Khan added: “Residents are fed up with the impact fly-tipping has on their neighbourhoods, and we know that many want to work with us whether it is report incidence anonymously to help us gather evidence or acting responsibly in disposing their own bulky waste.”

The Council encourages anyone spotting fly-tipping happening in their areas to get in touch. Anyone can report fly-tipping incidents anonymously online or call 0808 5834333.

Help on disposing of all unwanted items including bulky waste can be found on the website at coventry.gov.uk/bulkywaste

The Council works in partnership with Emmaus Coventry and Warwickshire, and for a small charge, can collect bulky household waste. Alternatively, you can get rid of these items yourself by taking them to the Household Recycling and Reuse Centre (the tip).