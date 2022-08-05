Deputy Principal Tracey Baron meets HRH The Prince of Wales

It’s not every day you meet a Prince, which is why it was such a special occasion for our Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Quality, Tracey Baron.

Tracey met His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales when the Founder and President of The Prince’s Trust, visited Morecambe Fire Station.

The visit marked 21 years of Lancashire Fire and Rescue (LFRS) and The Prince’s Trust jointly delivering the Team programme.

Nelson and Colne College Group partners with LFRS to deliver the programme and Tracey was invited as our representative at the event.

She said: “It was a great honour to attend the celebration on behalf of the Nelson and Colne College Group. The Team programme offers so many opportunities for young people in the area and seeing some of them tell their stories on the day was inspirational.

“The Prince of Wales is hugely supportive of the work carried out here in Lancashire and we’re delighted that Lancashire Fire and Rescue and the young people taking part in Team got the recognition they truly deserve.”

On the day, His Royal Highness met with Lancashire young people who have taken part in Team, a twelve-week personal development programme which helps develop self-confidence, leadership and employability skills.

Team helps young people aged 16 to 25 gain new skills, meet new people, and take a qualification to help them move forward into work, further education or training. It includes a residential trip with outdoor activities, work experience and a community project.

Tom Evans, 23, from Lancashire joined the Team programme in 2021 whilst living in supported housing, having recently completed a drug rehabilitation programme. Now Tom works full-time supporting other people to overcome addiction and homelessness.

“Before Team, I was involved in County Lines and was heavily addicted to Class A drugs and prescription medication. When I began the programme, I didn’t trust other people or even myself.”

“On the programme I started to see that I could be a leader and I took a few lads who were going down the same route that I was under my wing. Team helped me commit to things and believe in myself a bit more.”

Chris Peake, Director of Delivery at The Prince’s Trust, said: “We are so proud to have been working in partnership with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for over two decades to help local young people change their lives.

“Programmes like Team enable The Prince’s Trust to give unemployed young people the support they need to build their confidence and skills and get ready for work. It has been an honour today to show the impact of the Team programme on young people in Lancashire, and to share this celebration with our Founder and President His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

“Together with LFRS, we look forward to supporting even more young people in Lancashire to fulfill their potential through Team.”

Chief Fire Officer, Justin Johnston adds: “Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is delighted to host the Prince’s Trust programmes in Lancashire and it is a privilege to welcome His Royal Highness to Morecambe Fire Station.

“Last year, we were immensely proud to have celebrated 20 years of the partnership with the Prince’s Trust. Being able to support over 6,000 young people, act as role models and see the difference that it makes to people’s lives and our local communities is very humbling. The difference we make in those short twelve weeks is huge and rewarding for all our staff involved in the delivery of the courses.”

The Prince’s Trust helps young people all over the UK to build the confidence and skills to find employment. The youth charity has helped more than a million young people since it was founded in 1976 and three in four of those supported over the last five years have moved into work, education or training.