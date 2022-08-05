Guarantee your place at the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on!



Posted on Thursday 4th August 2022

The countdown is on for the biggest night of Blackpool’s summer, the annual Illuminations Switch-On concert – and there is a chance for you to guarantee your place!

The final line-up for the concert in the famous Tower Ballroom on Friday 2 September is almost complete with confirmed performances by Blue, one of the UK’s most successful bands over the past two decades, singer-songwriter Tom Grennan and Mae Muller, one of music’s most exciting new talents. More talent will be announced over the coming days.

The concert, staged in association with MTV, will be followed by the official switch-on by legendary actor and comedian Johnny Vegas, triggering four months of Illuminations in the resort.

Whilst the 2,000 tickets for the show have been allocated by free ballot, a limited number of “golden tickets” have been set aside for people to guarantee their place in the ballroom.

The standing tickets, priced at just £10, will go on sale from 10am on Monday 8 August and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To purchase, head to TicketSource.

The concert and Switch-On moment will also be live streamed to a global audience across MTV and VisitBlackpool channels, and event organisers are exploring the possibility of streaming the live event to an outdoor audience on the Tower Festival Headland.

Switch-on star Johnny Vegas follows in the footsteps of a host of national and international celebrities who have pulled the switch down the years including the likes of Peter Kay, Tim Burton, Alfie Boe, Diversity, Star Trek, Jayne Mansfield and Robbie Williams.

And don’t forget, we’ve still got all this to look forward to so save the dates in your diary:

Ride The Lights

One of the most magical nights in Blackpool’s event calendar when, for one night only, the six miles of Promenade will close to give cyclists an opportunity to get a sneak preview of the Illuminations on August 30.

World Fireworks Championship Blackpool

Watch the Blackpool night skies light up with four brilliant firework displays synced to music as teams from across the world battle it out. Three countries will participate over alternate Saturdays on September 17, October 1 and October 15, with the showcase event taking place on Friday 28 October sponsored by Coral Island.

Lightpool Festival

The award-winning Lightpool Festival returns with an amazing free-to-see programme of light installations, 3D projection shows, art trails, and stunning live performances from October 14-29.

Christmas By The Sea

2021 saw the Tower Festival Headland turned into an outdoor winter wonderland with skating rink, magic forest, snowfalls, log cabins and festive projection shows. We will be unwrapping our plans for the 2022 Christmas season in the coming months.



