Joining Forces Summer Event

This summer’s Joining Forces event event will showcase the emergency services who work together across the borough.

You will get the chance to take a seat in blue light vehicles, watch live demonstrations, try out the climbing tower and meet front-line services.

The event will bring together a variety of emergency services including South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the Underwater Police Search Team and Mountain Rescue.

Participants include the local Barnsley Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), a vehicle from the Roads Policing Group team and Barney the OK9 wellbeing dog from South Yorkshire Police, an engine from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, an ambulance and response vehicle from Yorkshire Ambulance Service providing CPR demonstrations and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team with a simulator exhibition vehicle.

The spectacular event will also welcome the British Army, the Royal Navy, Barnsley FC’s Reds in the Community project and representatives of Barnsley Council including gritting teams, public health, Berneslai Homes, safeguarding and more.

You can also see live cooking demonstrations taking place in Barnsley Markets and have the chance to find out how you can save money this summer from the More Money In Your Pocket team.

Come along to Barnsley town centre from 10am to 4pm for a day of fun, free family activity and entertainment. Activities will take place in the Glass Works Square, Peel Square and Cheapside.

Cllr Wendy Cain, Cabinet Support member for Public Health and Communities said: “We look forward to ‘Joining Forces’ once again to raise awareness of our amazing emergency services across the borough and the fantastic work they do.

“Not only is this a great event for everyone to meet our uniformed services, but an opportunity to understand how we work together to make sure Barnsley continues to be a safe place for all our residents and visitors.”

Sergeant Alun Oliver, of Barnsley Central NPT, said: “The Joining Forces approach is a really positive partnership that allows us all to work together proactively.

“This event is a great opportunity for us to showcase all the services and allow everyone to gain an insight into how things work behind the scenes.

“We’d encourage everyone to come along, say hello and get involved in a range of interactive activities available from across our services.”