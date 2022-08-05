Local Energy Advice Programme (LEAP)



Posted on Wednesday 12th April 2017

For a limited time, eligible Bournemouth residents can access advice and energy saving items to cut home energy bills.

Eligible residents (see below) can apply for a visit from a Home Energy Advisor who will install free energy saving measures, provide energy efficiency tips and advice on how to check for the best energy tariff. They can also arrange confidential telephone advice on unclaimed benefits and grants from a money advice specialist.

Councillor Mike Greene, Cabinet Member for Transport, Sustainability and Carbon Management said:

“These simple energy-saving gadgets can save the average household £30 on their energy bills each year and lower carbon emissions through reducing energy use.

“In our drive for Bournemouth to become a Green Economy Leader it is essential that we help residents to lower their energy bills. I encourage everyone who is eligible to apply now.”

The offer is open to all tenures – homeowners, private rented and social housing tenants.

Call now to book your free home visit on 0800 060 7567 (8.45am till 5.30pm, Monday to Friday) or apply online anytime at https://www.applyforleap.org.uk

LEAP Eligibility

If you live in the Bournemouth Council Tax area, then any of the criteria below qualifies you for LEAP:

1. QUALIFYING CRITERIA – anyone in the following situations:

Household with maternity/ child under 5 or particularly large family

Carers in receipt of carers allowance

Receiving Disability Benefit (Such as, Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit)

Difficult family situation such as victim of domestic violence or recent bereavement

2. INCOME CRITERIA– anyone receiving one or more of the following:

Housing Benefit

Council Tax Reduction

Income Support

Income-related Jobseeker’s Allowance

Contribution-based ESA or JSA

Income-related Employment & Support Allowance

Pension Credit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit with an income below £16,190

Universal Credit with an income below £16,190

Income below £16,190

3. PHYSICAL HEALTH CRITERIA – anyone with one or more of the following:

Cardiovascular condition (Such as, coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, transient ischemic attack)

Respiratory condition (Such as, COPD, childhood asthma)

Neurological condition (Such as, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy)

Musculoskeletal conditions (Such as, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis)

Blood conditions (Such as, Sickle cell disease, thalassemia)

Cancer

Physical or sensory disability

Other illness exacerbated by living in a cold home (confirmed by your GP)

4. MENTAL HEALTH CRITERIA, such as: