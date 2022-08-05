New Assistant Mayor for Contracts and Commissioning

Mayor Joanne Anderson has appointed an Assistant Mayor to oversee Contracts and Commissioning in Liverpool City Council.

Cllr Frazer Lake will report directly to the Mayor Joanne Anderson, and take on the duties in addition to his existing role as Cabinet Member for Adults and Children’s Services and Public Health.

Mayor Anderson said: “A huge programme of work is already under way to improve our procurement and contracts processing. This appointment will mean there is Cabinet oversight of the changes that we are making, to ensure we deliver best value and social value for the residents of the city.”