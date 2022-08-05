One month to go until Godiva Festival 2022 – Coventry City Council

There’s just one month to go until the Godiva Festival returns to War Memorial Park.

​This year’s festival once again promises three days of incredible live performances and family fun.

This year’s stacked line-up is stuffed full of big name acts including headline sets from Tom Grennan, The Libertines and Bananarama.

They’ll be joined across the weekend by an all-star cast of names including pop superstar Katy B, youthful hip hop duo A1 x J1, fan-favourite rock band The Feeling, International Drum & Bass hit-maker LUUDE and many more!

In addition to the stellar musical line-up, this year’s festival will also feature a whole host of creative family friendly activities that will delight the whole family. From dazzling live shows to performances from CBeebies legend Nick Cope there’s something for everyone.

Adult advance weekend tickets are available for as little as £25 and there’s discounted family tickets available too.

Please be aware tickets are moving fast. So, if you want to be part of this event make sure you book now and secure your space at Coventry’s flagship festival.