Overnight closures for A63 Castle Street upgrade 

National Highways is advising road users of overnight closures starting next week as part of the A63 Castle Street Project.

On Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 August, both carriageways will be closed overnight (8pm-6am) between Daltry Street and Roger Millward Way to install lighting columns around the new Porter Street Bridge.

This will be followed by overnight closures of the westbound carriageway to stabilise ground conditions ready for construction of a new underpass. These closures will be from Monday 15 to Friday 19 August, and Monday 22 to Thursday 25 August (all 8pm-6am).

Traffic will be diverted along the A1105, A1079 and A165 and vice versa.

To prepare for construction of the underpass, from Tuesday 9 August, 40 large steel cages will be delivered to the works compound at the bottom of Porter Street. These will later be put into the ground and concrete poured into them to create the underpass walls.

To get the cages into the compound, parking restrictions will be in place from Tuesday 9 to Friday 12 August (8am-2pm), at the bottom of Porter Street and along a small section of William Street.

The A63 Castle Street scheme is expected to be complete by 2025. Keep up to date via National Highways’ dedicated webpage.