Residents have chance to shape their community

Residents of Bradford Abbas and Clifton Maybank have the opportunity to shape their community through the development of a Neighbourhood Plan.

Dorset Council has received a request from Bradford Abbas Parish Council for the approval of a Bradford Abbas and Clifton Maybank Neighbourhood Area, which is the first formal stage of preparing a plan. The application includes agreed consent from representatives of Clifton Maybank Parish Meeting. The application and supporting information can be viewed at https://www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/neighbourhood-area

A Neighbourhood Plan aims to give residents more control over their local area, when plans for new homes, shops and offices in their town or village are considered.

Residents who have any comments about whether this is the right area for the Neighbourhood Plan to cover can send them to the Spatial Planning Team at Dorset Council by Friday 16 September 2022.

Once the plan is written, it will be consulted on locally and submitted to Dorset Council for independent examination. It will also be subject to a local referendum to make sure it has the support of local people.

Cllr David Walsh, Portfolio holder for planning, said:

“Residents in Bradford Abbas and Clifton Maybank have a great chance to plan the future of their area.

“Anyone who wishes to have their say on the neighbourhood plan area can do so by sending their comments to the council.”

Residents can comment by post at Spatial Planning, County Hall, Colliton Park, Dorchester, DT1 1XJ or email neighbourhoodplanning@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk

Those interested in helping with the preparation of the Neighbourhood Plan can contact the Parish Clerk by email at bradfordabbaspc@hotmail.co.uk

Any parish council or parish meeting that might be interested in forming a neighbourhood plan should contact neighbourhoodplanning@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk for more information.