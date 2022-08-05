Still time for residents to have their say on draft Resident Engagement Strategy

There is still time for residents to have their say on proposals to improve the way Hackney Council’s Housing Services talks to, listens to and involves them in developing its services.

People living in Hackney Council homes have until Sunday 4 September to comment on the Council’s draft Resident Engagement Strategy – with anyone completing the consultation being in with the chance of winning £100 in vouchers.

As well as being designed to ensure residents are at the heart of everything the service does, the strategy seeks to give them more opportunities to get involved and influence the quality of life in their local areas.

The draft strategy has been developed based on the feedback to an initial consultation involving a wide range of residents and staff last year.

The result of this made it very clear that how the service communicates with residents needed to change and improve. It also showed that more was needed to be done to involve residents in shaping its housing services, offer a broader range of ways for them to give feedback, and to provide better support to residents’ groups.

Five key priorities have been developed to address these issues, each with action points showing how they will be implemented. The five priority areas are

embedding a Resident First culture across the Housing Service

supporting residents groups to thrive

widening the ways residents can engage with the service and promoting more digital engagement

ensuring residents can influence decision making and drive improvements across the service

promoting engagement activity that strengthens communities

A major consultation is currently underway to ensure the draft strategy covers all of the issues raised by residents and staff. A number of estate-based events have also been held to give residents the opportunity to talk to Housing Services staff and find out more about the proposals.