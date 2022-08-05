The Difference Between Packaged Units and Split Systems

Having a proper HVAC system in your home guarantees that you’ll feel comfortable all-year-round. Investing in the right system is especially necessary when you’re a homeowner. But how do you know which option is the best for you? If you’re in the market for a new HVAC system, you may be wondering what the difference is between a packaged unit vs split system. What makes a packaged HVAC system better than a split unit? Which ones should you opt for depending on the size of your home? Keep reading to learn more about the key differences between these two types of systems.

What is a split system?

Split systems are more common in homes than packaged units. A split system has an outdoor compressor or condenser unit and one or more indoor air handling units. The compressor is connected to the outdoor unit by refrigerant lines and a power cable. The indoor air handling unit(s) are then connected to the system by refrigerant lines, a power cable, and a control cable.

What is a packaged unit?

A packaged unit is a single, self-contained heating and cooling system. It includes the compressor, condenser coil, evaporator coil, and blower wheel all in one cabinet. Packaged units are often used in residential applications where there is limited space. These units have all of the components necessary for heating and cooling inside of one self-contained cabinet. They are often used for commercial applications where space is limited.

What are the key differences between the two?

Packaged units are one single unit that is installed outside of the home. This unit contains the compressor, condenser, and evaporator coil all in one. Split systems are two separate units, an indoor unit and an outdoor unit. The indoor unit houses the evaporator coil and the outdoor unit contains the compressor and condenser. Split systems are more efficient because they allow for better air circulation since each unit has its own fan. Packaged units typically have a lower price tag than split systems, but they also have a shorter life expectancy.

How do packaged units and split systems work?

Packaged HVAC units and split units are two different types of air conditioning systems. Packaged units are one unit that contains both the compressor and the condenser. Split systems have a separate compressor and condenser that are connected by tubing. Packaged HVAC systems are cheaper to install and easier to maintain. However, they take up more space than split systems. Split systems are more efficient because they allow for better airflow and can be placed in more locations.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of each system?

There are many advantages and disadvantages of using a packaged HVAC unit. Some of the advantages include that they are cheaper to install and can be more efficient than a split system. They are also easier to maintain, as all the components are in one unit. Some of the disadvantages include that they can be less efficient than a split system, and they are not always the best option for homes with limited space. Additionally, they can be noisier than a split system. A split system air conditioner is a great option if you want to cool only a specific area of your home. They are also a good choice if you want to save money on your cooling costs, as they are more efficient than central air conditioning systems. However, split AC units do have some disadvantages. First, they are more expensive to install than central air conditioning systems. Second, they are not as efficient at cooling large areas. Finally, they can be more difficult to repair if there is a problem.

As you can see, split systems and packaged units have different benefits and drawbacks that should be considered when selecting a system for a home. Overall, split systems are more efficient and provide more flexibility in terms of where they can be installed, while packaged units are more affordable.