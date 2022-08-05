The Wool Market Summer Holiday Events

There’s plenty going on to keep the family entertained this summer

The Wool Market Summer Offers

Tuesday 9th August to Thursday 11th August you can receive 50% off your next game when you book all 3 of our games!

Tuesday 16th August to Thursday 18th August KIDS EAT FREE when you book bowling or darts!

Tuesday 23rd August to Thursday 25th August buy one game get a game one game of shuffleboard FREE!

Tuesday 30th August to Thursday 1st September book any of our games and receive 5 FREE tokens for our arcade games!

To book, please email us at woolmarket@doncastermarket.com at least 24 hours in advance.

Terms and conditions vary week to week so please read them carefully!

The Wool Market Summer Events

Sunday 7th August 10am to 12pm we have our Disney drawing session!

Enjoy an afternoon of Disney drawing, whilst our Artist guides you step-by-step to draw some of your favourite animated characters!

Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/…/disney-drawing-session…

Sunday 7th August and Sunday 4th September 1pm to 3pm will be our start of and end of summer discos hosted by Mr Dan Entertainers

As usual there will be a best dressed competition and also a best dancer competition!

We will also have the Re-Read on our small stage giving out free children books from 1pm!

Every Wednesday from August 3rd to 31st at 11:30am will be our kids quiz! For ages 5-12 there will be a bonus round and lots of prizes to be won! (Children MUST be accompanied by an adult)