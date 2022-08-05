Welly Walk is back at Jimmy’s Farm!

Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity is inviting everyone to be part of a Welly Walk at Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park.

On Sunday 25 September you can stomp your way round an exclusive 5km walk at the farm in support of The Children’s Appeal at Ipswich Hospital.

There will also be a shorter, buggy-friendly 1km walk so families and children of all ages can enjoy the fun. Mascots Puddles and Rosie (pictured with Jimmy Doherty) will also be there to cheer you on.

The picturesque route will take you to parts of the farm not usually accessible to the public and you’ll see a few surprise animals along the way too. It’s going to be a day out to remember as every participant will receive free access to the wildlife park afterwards and 10% off all onsite catering outlets throughout your stay. All this for less than the standard ticket prices!

Jimmy Doherty, ambassador of The Children’s Appeal, said: “It’s our absolute pleasure to host the Welly Walk again this year for The Children’s Appeal. Welly Walk is the perfect way to bring your family together and get exploring the outdoors whilst supporting a such a worthwhile project. Bring on the wellies!”

The Children’s Appeal is fundraising for a multi-million pound re-development to transform every centimetre of the Children’s Department at Ipswich Hospital. Despite a huge increase in demand, the department has hardly changed since the 1980s so an overhaul is long overdue. Every year almost 40,000 children and young people are cared for at Ipswich Hospital and around 10% are admitted as inpatients.

Kate Stockton, children’s matron at Ipswich, said: “I’m so proud of the team who do outstanding work every day, but the facilities are tired and no longer fit for purpose. It’s so important to have child-friendly surroundings for the young people and their families which is why we are going to create a modern, light and more homely environment. It really can’t come soon enough.”

Planning permission has been granted which is a giant leap forward, but we just need that final push to get is over the line. Now is the time to dig out your wellies and sign up to the Welly Walk by clicking here.

Adults £10, child £7.50 (two to 17 years), family of four £30 (then £5 for each additional child). Children under two go free.

