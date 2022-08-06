250 years of Derry journalism on display at Ulster University

“It is great to see this exhibition being made available to students, staff and the wider public at Ulster University’s Magee campus. The marking of the 250th anniversary of the Derry Journal is a hugely significant milestone and a remarkable achievement for everyone associated with the newspaper.

The Derry Journal has successfully chronicled the history of the city and region over the past 250 years and been at the helm reporting on all aspects of local life in our city, marking historic occasions and reporting through difficult times. More importantly the paper has been pivotal in sharing good news stories and being part of the local community with its human interest features, unique political analysis and ability to tell news that matters.

The exhibition is a great way of sharing that legacy and giving the public an insight into just how important a role it played in keeping the people of this city and region informed on all aspects of the news, sport and current affairs.”