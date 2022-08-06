28 green flags for Hackney parks
I’m so proud that Hackney has some of the best parks in London – and the country – which is testament to the incredible hard work of our parks service and our partnerships with fantastic local voluntary groups during the pandemic.
We know how important our parks are for people in Hackney, so we’ll continue to do everything we can to make sure they’re the welcoming, biodiverse, clean and inclusive places recognised by the green flag awards.
Cllr Caroline Woodley, Cabinet Member for Families, Parks and Leisure
