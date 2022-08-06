An update from Mayor Ros Jones and Mayor Oliver Coppard on Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Statement from Doncaster Council Mayor Ros Jones and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) owners, The Peel Group has confirmed in a meeting with senior officers from both Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Doncaster Chamber of Commerce – that they will look at all options to keep the airport open. They would be willing to consider a range of options that could result in the maintenance of aviation operations on the site. There is a mutual recognition that the airport and wider Gateway East site are inextricably linked, and all viable options are still on the table for discussion, including the sale to another owner/operator.

Each of the options will now be further investigated within the extremely tight consultation period Peel has set for its strategic review, with an acknowledgement that this may need to be extended. The urgency of this work cannot be underestimated and will be conducted at pace and commitment by Doncaster Council and the SYMCA. We have mobilised a number of groups including a business advisory board and our region’s MPs. We are now working closely with the Department for Transport and have jointly commissioned an economic impact assessment alongside our private sector partners to inform the best possible outcome for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Doncaster and South Yorkshire. The region is also working with Government as we look for support with this nationally significant airport.

Our work continues and we will provide updates when they are available. Thank you to everyone who came along to the recent public meeting to ask questions and share ideas, and to those who have supported our efforts to see DSA continue as an aviation operation in Doncaster. We want to see the airport remain open.