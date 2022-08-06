Barnsley to Get Moving with series of Free Dance Workshops

Barnsley’s much-loved dance event Dancing Town returns this summer with a wide variety of free workshops.

The workshops will take place every Wednesday and Saturday during August, on the third floor of Library @ the Lightbox in the events room, which features a sprung dance floor.

The dancing workshops will culminate in a brilliant finale in September in collaboration with The Civic’s annual Garden Party.

The Dancing Town event has evolved over the last few years following the success of the BBC Two series Our Dancing Town in 2017. The show followed West End Choreographer Steve Elias on his mission to “get Barnsley dancing” and unearthed a widespread love of dancing and a sense of pride in the community.

Expert instructors will lead free workshops offering an eclectic selection of dance styles. There’s something for everyone, regardless of age or skill, with workshops ranging from ballet, yoga, hip hop & breakin’ to Bollywood and English Sword Dancing.

Erica Mulkern MA kicked things off with her Yoga and Creative Improvisation workshop on Wednesday 3 August.

She will be back on Saturday 13 leading a Ballet workshop from 10am until 12pm for anyone with prior knowledge of ballet terminology and steps. Both workshops are for participants aged 13 or over.

RationaleArts will be in town to teach a mixed dancehall and hip hop workshop and a focus on having fun. No previous experience is required for either workshop and both will be suitable for anyone aged 7 years or over.

To celebrate Dancing Town, The Civic’s Teenage Wildlife project, funded by Historic England, will share some of the dance-themed stories they have collected after exploring the last 70 years of youth culture and teenage experiences in the Eldon Street area. The stories and photography collections will be shared from 10am until 4pm on Wednesday 10 and 17 August on the ground floor of the Library @ the Lightbox.

StarMovers will lead fun-filled interactive sessions suitable for children aged between 2 and 6 years on Saturday 20 and Wednesday 24 August from 10am until 11 am and from 11am until 12pm each day.

Barnsley Youth Dance will also lead workshops for children aged between 7 and 12 years exploring contemporary dance and self-expression on Saturday 20 and Wednesday 24 August from 1pm until 3pm.

Fit to Dance, a fun fitness class led by Sioda Adams, takes place on Saturday 6 August from 10am until 12pm and will feature everything from contemporary dance to Bollywood. The workshop is suitable for anybody aged 6 years and over and requires no previous dance experience.

Barnsley Longsword will lead a workshop to teach residents the unique traditional dance style of English Sword Dancing on Saturday 6 August from 1pm until 3pm.

Nisha Lall will lead residents on a journey through different styles of Indian dance in a family-friendly session for anybody aged 5 years or over.

Nisha will also lead the Make Your Mark workshop, a safe and welcoming space for everyone to come and watch, play music, or dance while celebrating a range of cultural styles. The workshops will run on Wednesday 17 August from 10am until 12pm and 1pm until 3pm respectively.

Nisha will also be running the final workshop of the event, an opportunity to come and learn Bollywood and Bhangra dance moves in a session suitable for children aged 6 years and over on Saturday 27 August.

Each workshop has a maximum capacity of 20 people, except the StarMovers workshops which have a capacity of 30.

Visit https://www.barnsley.gov.uk/services/events/dancing-town/for the full line-up of workshops and to book your place on a free dance class.