Be part of Croydon’s London Borough of Culture 2023 – apply for Ignite Fund – Newsroom

Artists and cultural organisations can apply now for grants of up to £50k to deliver unforgettable moments as Croydon kickstarts its regeneration with London Borough of Culture 2023.

Launching next April, Croydon 2023 will celebrate the borough’s unique culture and communities, bringing new investment and creating a wealth of opportunities for local cultural groups and residents of all ages.

From flagship events with international headliners and home-grown talent, to cultural activities in every corner of Croydon, the programme will showcase the very best of the borough, with the Ignite Fund making it possible for more people to get involved.

Croydon’s greatest strength – its people – will be at the heart of the programme, which aims to reach 250,000 people, every school, 1,500 artists and a huge network of residents from across Croydon.

Croydon has opened the first stage of bidding for the Ignite Fund, for individual artists and cultural organisations to bid for 10 large grants of £20-£50k, with the average bid expected to be around £25k. Organisations and individuals do not have to be Croydon-based to apply. The deadline for bids is 12 August.

This will be followed by a further round of bidding later in the year, for small projects to bid for 100 grants of up to £1k (average expected bid £750), and medium projects to bid for 15 grants of up to £10,000 (average £5k).

Bids will be evaluated by the community steering group of 30 cultural partners from across Croydon.

“Croydon’s year as London Borough of Culture is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our culture and our communities, and to kickstart our regeneration and restore pride.

“Croydon’s programme is truly community-led, with local residents, artists and cultural groups at the heart of all our plans, and we also want them to be the first to benefit from every opportunity that it brings.

“Through the Ignite Fund we are making it possible for hundreds of people and organisations of all sizes to be part of this very special year for Croydon, and I’d encourage anyone thinking about it to apply.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: “Croydon is gearing up for an incredible year as the Mayor’s London Borough of Culture and I’m hugely looking forward to what is in store. The Ignite Fund is a fantastic way for artists and organisations to take part and there are grants available for a whole range of creative ideas. Whether it’s music, art, dance or drama – this will be a wonderful chance for the people of Croydon to celebrate the very best culture right on their doorstep.”

Find out more and apply for the Ignite Fund here.