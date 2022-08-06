Bids invited from organisations which can drive ‘good growth’ for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly

Businesses, community organisations, public bodies and partnerships which can deliver positive and sustainable outcomes for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are being invited to apply for the first opportunities for funding from the £132m Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF).

To secure the funding they must show their projects can drive ‘good growth’ in the region such as creating more skilled jobs, delivering greener and more inclusive work opportunities and investing in communities and places.

A new Economic Prosperity Board made up of councillors from Cornwall Council and the Council of the Isles of Scilly will consider the applications.

Advice and support to applicants will be offered through the Good Growth team hosted by Cornwall Council, to help potential applicants make their funding bids.

There are seven funding categories for projects to be targeted towards in the first round of funding:

Strategic Business, Enterprise and Research and Development Infrastructure (£18.7m) – site-specific funding to accelerate workspace and infrastructure projects that will enable business growth.

Town, Rural and Coastal High Street Development and Skills Programme (£4.4m) – funding for businesses, property owners (public/private/third sector), developers and skills providers in towns, rural and coastal communities and on the Isles of Scilly to regenerate high streets and neighbourhood shopping areas.

Cultural Events and Talent Programme (£4.4m) – activities to engage communities, promote growth and wider participation and create sustainable jobs by generating more year-round, permanent, higher paid employment, by using our cultural product to reduce the seasonal nature of the tourist sector.

Culture / Heritage-led Regeneration and Skills (£10.82m) – investment in the creative economy, cultural institutions and heritage buildings and assets that regenerate places and communities, drives pride in place and supports development of skills, sustainability and social mobility

Community Skills Hubs (£5.198m) – using existing community and education buildings to promote and deliver skills and training and skills opportunities.

Community Connectivity and Digital Inclusion (£1.5m) – projects which improve digital connectivity, digital inclusion and skills.

Multiply numeracy programme (£0.496) – promoting opportunities to support adult numeracy

Councillor Louis Gardner, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for economy, said: “We are encouraging everyone who would like to help us deliver good growth in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to fill in the funding enquiry form on our website

Shared Prosperity Fund enquiry form“Any organisation can apply, as long as you can show you can deliver good growth against the criteria that is set out in each funding category. There will be support and advice from our Shared Prosperity Fund team to make sure that each enquiry is directed to the right part of the programme.”

Councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for children and families, said: “Whether you’re young or old we want to make it easier for residents both in work and out of work to access opportunities to improve their skills or take up new ones. Not only in our emerging areas such as renewable energy, the aerospace sector, technology, metals, digital and creative industries, but also in areas of high vacancies such as care and hospitality. If you think you can create new learning and skills opportunities that could benefit from this new funding, please get in touch and tell us your ideas.”

Councillor Steve Simms, Lead member for Economy, Transport and Tourism at the Council of the Isles of Scilly said: “The shared prosperity fund offers a new opportunity for support to our economic and skills agendas, with the ability for the first time in many years, for programmes to be shaped, and focused on local issues. We will be working hard to ensure that the opportunities are grasped by local businesses and communities alike, by spreading the word, and signposting to those needing advice, help on how to apply.”

Cornwall Council Leader Linda Taylor said: “I encourage those with a vision to deliver positive and sustainable outcomes for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to apply for this first tranche of funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund as we work together to level up residents’ life chances and create a thriving, sustainable Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”

Deadlines for this first tranche of project applications range from September 2 to 16 depending on the funding category. More details available at

Funding Opportunities – Shared Prosperity FundThis is the first opportunity to secure SPF funding from the three-year programme which is funded by UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Further funding opportunities and support programmes will be launched in the autumn including support for communities to develop solutions to address their levelling up needs and a Community Area Partnership Levelling Programme to deliver projects to drive good growth.

There will also be further opportunities for applications in 2023/24.

Part of the government’s levelling up agenda, the SPF plan will invest in three priorities of business, communities and skills, tackling inequalities in deprived areas.

A key focus will be to speed up the growth of high value and wage sectors such as renewable energy, technology, metals, digital and creative industries.

Support and advice direct to businesses continues to be available through the CIoS Growth Hub.

Story posted 5 August 2022