Foggy Furze Ward by-election – Thursday September 8th

Following the resignation of Stephen Picton as a Councillor in Hartlepool Borough Council’s Foggy Furze Ward, a by-election will take place on Thursday September 8th.

A notice of election was published on Wednesday August 3rd and the closing date for nominations is 4pm on Thursday August 11th. Nomination packs are available from the Elections Office at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

For electors in the ward, the last day for registration is Monday August 22nd, and for those who wish to have a postal vote the deadline is 5pm on Tuesday August 23rd. Contact the Elections Office on (01429) 523088.

On polling day, the count will commence immediately after the close of poll at 10pm.