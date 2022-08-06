Free family fun days in popular valley park

Nature charity Devon Wildlife Trust is inviting families to go wild every Thursday in Exeter’s Mincinglake Valley Park.

Each week the charity will feature a different nature-themed activity and will inspire families to discover the wildlife that makes a home in the popular city green space.

The activities are free and will be taking place every Thursday from 10.30am till 12.30pm, except Thursday, 25 August, when the fun will run from 10.30am until the later time of 3.30pm.

Devon Wildlife Trust, who manage Exeter’s six valley parks on behalf of Exeter City Council, said families can drop in at any time during the events – there’s no need to book. However, children must be accompanied at all times by an adult known to them.

The free wild events have been made possible thanks to support from Players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The wild fun days are part of Devon Wildlife Trust’s wider mission to get children out enjoying and learning about nature in the city.

Devon Wildlife Trust’s Emily Bacon, who runs the People’s Postcode Project in Exeter, said: “We’ll be running different activities each week. These will range from learning about birds to how to use binoculars in a bug hunt.

“On 25 August we will be celebrating 60 years of Devon Wildlife Trust with a bigger family festival event. Join us for the day with more wildlife activities to choose from including bug hunting, natural crafts and a self-led nature trail. The activities each week will be aimed at all ages, so bring the whole family along and enjoy time together outdoors.”

The events will be taking place near Sylvania Community Hall, close to the Stoke Hill Road entrance to Mincinglake Valley Park. Visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle or catch a bus to attend the events. Only limited parking will be available.

More information is available from https://www.devonwildlifetrust.org/events