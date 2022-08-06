Leeds Pride is back this Sunday!

Earlier this week, the Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor James Lewis, and Executive Member for Communities, Councillor Mary Harland were joined by members of Leeds City Council’s LGBT+ staff network in front of the Civic Hall to show their support for the upcoming Pride event.

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Leeds Pride is back. The city is now more prepared than ever to host one of the biggest free Pride events in the country once again. Leeds City Council has been supporting the organisers for the past 17 years and this year the work that has taken place in Lower Briggate, the Corn Exchange and Call Lane has transformed the areas to more accessible and pedestrian-friendly zones which are ideal for such big events.

Pride is a fantastic opportunity for people to come together to celebrate the city’s LGBT+ community and equality and diversity rights in a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere of fun and colour.

Events take place throughout the weekend; the Civic Hall will be lit in the colours of the rainbow and will proudly display the Pride flag for all to see; on Saturday a Community Marketplace is taking place in Brodrick Hall, Leeds City Museum from 11am to 4pm where people can find out about LGBT+ services, support and social groups in Leeds.

Councillor Mary Harland, Executive Member for Communities said:

“I am delighted that after two years, Leeds can finally host one of the biggest Pride events in the country once more. The festival is a celebration of love and diversity which is exactly what our city is all about. A place inclusive to all. We have worked with the organisers to ensure that both spaces on Millennium Square and Lower Briggate are easily accessible so that everyone can enjoy their day. I hope to see you all there!”

There will be a raised access platform in Millennium Square (also known as Accessible Viewing Area (AVA)) which is reserved for disabled people and their carers. Next to the AVA there are changing facilities, toilets as well as wheelchair accessible toilets. There are also accessible toilets in the permanent toilet provision under Millennium Square.

There will also be two accessible buses parked on Great George Street. One of which will depart earlier to take people to the event spaces on lower Briggate. This allows those persons to get a position on the AVA on Lower Briggate. The second bus will travel as part of the parade.

Stewards will be available on the day to assist disabled people to find the AVA and toilets in both areas.

To find out more, please visit https://www.leedspride.com/accessibility-1

Our partners wish to remind you to enjoy Pride responsibly. So please think of the environment by taking home all your rubbish at the end of the party; if you are planning on consuming alcohol, please be aware that alcohol is not permitted in either of the event spaces. Finally, make sure you hydrate (a Yorkshire Water Bar where you can refill your bottle will be located in Lower Briggate) and that you use sun protection as the sun usually shines during Leeds Pride.

