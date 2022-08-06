Medal glory for Fire and Rescue!

The British Firefighter Challenge held in Hull city centre on 30 and 31 July is an annual sporting competition that pushes firefighters to their limits.

Firefighters from the UK and around the world undertake various tasks at speed in full fire protective equipment while wearing breathing apparatus.

The challenges include stair ascents and descents, moving a heavy weight with a heavy hammer and a casualty rescue where a 70kg (11 stone) dummy is dragged to the finish line.

In total there are eight stages to the challenge and the course is completed against the clock. The sporting challenge also aims to raise as much money as possible for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports fire and rescue staff, whether currently employed or retired.

GFRS were awarded the top trophy for raising the most funds for the charity during the event, they raised just over £1,650.

The results:

Our female relay team – Amy Lynex, Ceri Large and Teresa Wallington (plus a fourth member from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service) all received gold medals for the overall female’s relay team.

Rachel Smith competed as part of a mixed service female relay team and collected a bronze medal.

Our men’s relay team – Bobby Petrov, Matt Adams, Kai Weaver and Sam Cushing all collected silver in men’s British relay team and a bronze for overall men’s relay team.

Amy Lynex collected silver for the overall female challenge 18-34 years and a bronze for overall British female taking fourth place overall female in the competition.

Teresa Waplington collected a bronze medal in the 34 years+ female category.

Ben King, Jo Singh, Olly Barclay, Andy Howards, Amy Lynex, Chris Bishop, Teresa Waplington, Bobby Petrov, Ceri Large, Kai Weaver, Matt Adams, Rachel Smith and Sam Cushing.

Jo Singh, station manager at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The British Firefighter Challenge is a great event that raises funds for a very worthy cause – The firefighters charity. The challenges on show really highlight the physical demands of being a firefighter. I would like to thank everyone in attendance, as well as congratulate our firefighters who won medals as they performed amazingly well, showcasing what incredibly skilled firefighters we have in Gloucestershire.

“I’m also proud to announce we were awarded a trophy for raising the most funds for the Firefighters Charity. This was achieved through donations from friends, family and colleagues and we’re all enormously grateful to everyone for their support.”

The ‘just giving’ link is still active for anyone who wishes to donate: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gfrs.

More information on the British Firefighter Challenge is available at www.britishfirefighterchallenge.co.uk.

Firefighter, Luke Bately