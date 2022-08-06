Media – News – UHI rated best in Scotland for postgraduate student satisfaction

Postgraduate students at UHI have rated their study experience as the best in Scotland in a UK-wide survey.









Alice Mainland







UHI received a score of 95% student satisfaction in the 2022 Postgraduate Taught Experience Survey. The result means that UHI achieved the highest rating of any Scottish university and has been ranked fourth out of the 91 participating institutions across the UK.

Coordinated by Advance HE, the Postgraduate Taught Experience Survey invites students to have their say on taught postgraduate university programmes. Students are asked about areas including teaching, assessment and support.

Over 120 students from across UHI completed this year’s survey. Respondents rated UHI particularly highly for organisation, engagement, teaching, assessment and support.

Commenting on the results, Dr Iain Morrison, Dean of Student Experience, said: “These are exceptional results. Students are the best judges of what makes a good education and to be rated highest in the country is to the great credit of our wonderful staff. Coming so soon after our extremely high undergraduate student satisfaction results, this survey confirms that UHI really should be the first choice for anyone considering postgraduate study this year.”

UHI’s postgraduate courses reflect the unique environment, culture and heritage of the Highlands and Islands and are often linked to academic research carried out by its staff and students. Courses are taught locally from the UHI region but are also available to study online across the world. Places are available to study from September 2022. To apply, visit select your course and use the ‘apply’ tab.

For more information about the Postgraduate Taught Experience Survey, visit www.advance-he.ac.uk/reports-publications-and-resources/postgraduate-taught-experience-survey-ptes

Case studies

Alice Mainland completed a BA (Hons) history degree with UHI in 2020 and a MLitt history of the Highlands and Islands in 2021, studying from her home in Orkney. She said:

“The progression from undergraduate to postgraduate taught required a higher standard of work, time management and self-motivation, but the support and encouragement from the brilliant teaching team meant that it was a smooth transition.

“While this master’s requires a lot of hard work, determination and independent study, the skills and experience gained are invaluable and have prepared me well for my planned career in the education or heritage sector.”

Adrian Allan graduated from UHI’s MLitt history of the Highlands and Islands in February 2022. He said:

“Everything about the MLitt matched my interests. I liked the fact that I could fit the qualification around my work schedule as a special needs teacher based in Manchester. I had the freedom to take units at my own rate and it took me just over three years to complete the MLitt. It reignited my interest in academia and has opened new opportunities for both teaching and further study. All of this is thanks to a well-designed course and a very supportive staff team.”

























