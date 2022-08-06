North Devon’s Partnership Action Day for ASB Awareness Week

North Devon Council, along with other agencies, is supporting a national week of action to continue efforts to tackle the blight of antisocial behaviour (ASB).

National ASB Awareness Week, running from Monday 18 July to Friday 22 July, will see a multi-agency effort to continue to make a collective effort to crack down on the issue.

A key element of the week will be focusing on the partnership work that goes on in local areas to combat antisocial behaviour. In line with this, council and police officers – as well as other partners – will be taking part in the Barnstaple Town Centre ASB Action Day on Thursday 21 July. Representatives from the council’s Environmental Protection, Waste and Recycling and Homeless Outreach teams, plus an ASB officer and Community Safety Partnership officer will gather for a day of action, in response to a rise in reports of ASB in the town centre. They will be joined by representatives from Barnstaple Town Council, Devon and Cornwall Police and volunteer group Barnstaple in Bloom. Some of the activities the group is planning are:

visits to businesses to offer ASB advice

patrols to address street drinking and associated antisocial behaviour

litter picking and a town centre clean-up, including repairing and painting bollards and benches, cleaning bins and weeding

dog fouling patrols

engagement with rough sleepers

a drop-in for people to discuss their concerns at Shambles in the Guildhall Arches

North Devon Council’s Service Lead for Housing, Vulnerable Persons and Community Safety, Natasha Rowland says: “We are acutely aware that ASB can affect residents and the community at large and can take many forms, from low level, persistent noise nuisance to serious public disturbance. It can include a wide spectrum of issues such as street drinking, aggressive begging, littering and urinating and defecating in public. “Incidents of ASB are often best resolved through a multi-agency response, as many organisations can play a key role in tackling it and providing a suitable resolution. Our Barnstaple Town Centre ASB Action Day will be an opportunity for partners to come together and speak with residents, visitors and businesses about how we can each play a part in tackling ASB for the good for the whole community. “We are working hard to reduce ASB in the town centre and the district as a whole, and will continue to support businesses to help them do the same. By taking a partnership approach, we aim to improve the quality of life and experience for all residents, businesses and visitors to our town centres.” Devon and Cornwall Police Acting Police Sergeant Eisenblatter-Naylor says: “ We are looking forward to meeting with all the different agencies and volunteers who look after our town centre. “The Barnstaple Sector Neighbourhood Team is made up of two Sergeants, five Constables, and three PCSOs. The area we cover includes Barnstaple and has a boundary which extends to Westleigh and Instow, Yelland, Fremington, Bratton Fleming, Chapleton, Swimbridge, Landkey, Cobbaton, Shirwell, and Goodleigh. “Our responsibilities are quite varied, focusing on priority community issues based on principles of managing threat, risk and harm. These currently include drug supply and street based antisocial behaviour and crime and disorder. Having a full day where our team will focus entirely on the town centre will undoubtedly lead to some positive results. When you see us please come and speak to us, we want to hear about the problems that impact you in our town. ”

The council’s Facebook page is now providing regular updates from its ASB team about the work they’re conducting in the community on a daily basis. All activity relating to the council’s work to combat ASB can be found using #NDCsaysnotoASB. Regular updates are also being posted by the council’s Outreach team, which works to support the district’s rough sleepers.

Non-urgent antisocial behaviour can be reported to the police using email via 101@dc.police.uk, through webchat, or through the 101 telephone service if necessary. Live wait time for 101 calls can be viewed by visiting www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact. In an emergency always call the police on 999.

More information on an antisocial behaviour PSPO in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe can be found on the council’s website at www.northdevon.gov.uk/community-safety-and-emergencies/anti-social-behaviour.