Questions for UON’s new Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday

On Monday (1 August), the University of Northampton was joined by our new Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday.

Nearing the end of her first week in the post, Anne-Marie has recorded a video introducing herself and answering a few questions about joining the University and her plans as Vice Chancellor.

In the below, Anne-Marie answers the following questions:

Are you excited to be joining the University of Northampton? (0min 25secs)

Will students see you around on campus? (1min 17secs)

Will you be working with the student unions and bodies to influence decisions made about our university? (2min 28secs)

What will your priorities be as our new Vice-Chancellor? (4min 54secs)

As you’re a Professor in Criminal History, will you be lecturing at the University of Northampton? (5min 49secs)

Keep an eye on the website for further updates from Anne-Marie in the coming weeks.

