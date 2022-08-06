Saturday, August 6, 2022
Questions for UON’s new Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday

Anne-Marie Kilday stands in front of library books

On Monday (1 August), the University of Northampton was joined by our new Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday.

Nearing the end of her first week in the post, Anne-Marie has recorded a video introducing herself and answering a few questions about joining the University and her plans as Vice Chancellor.

In the below, Anne-Marie answers the following questions:

  • Are you excited to be joining the University of Northampton? (0min 25secs)
  • Will students see you around on campus? (1min 17secs)
  • Will you be working with the student unions and bodies to influence decisions made about our university? (2min 28secs)
  • What will your priorities be as our new Vice-Chancellor? (4min 54secs)
  • As you’re a Professor in Criminal History, will you be lecturing at the University of Northampton? (5min 49secs)

Keep an eye on the website for further updates from Anne-Marie in the coming weeks.

