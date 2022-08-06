Questions for UON’s new Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday
On Monday (1 August), the University of Northampton was joined by our new Vice Chancellor, Anne-Marie Kilday.
Nearing the end of her first week in the post, Anne-Marie has recorded a video introducing herself and answering a few questions about joining the University and her plans as Vice Chancellor.
In the below, Anne-Marie answers the following questions:
- Are you excited to be joining the University of Northampton? (0min 25secs)
- Will students see you around on campus? (1min 17secs)
- Will you be working with the student unions and bodies to influence decisions made about our university? (2min 28secs)
- What will your priorities be as our new Vice-Chancellor? (4min 54secs)
- As you’re a Professor in Criminal History, will you be lecturing at the University of Northampton? (5min 49secs)
Keep an eye on the website for further updates from Anne-Marie in the coming weeks.