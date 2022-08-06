Save money on your fuel bills with free energy efficiency measures

Residents in Liverpool are now able to apply to have energy efficiency measures installed which could help cut their heating bills by hundreds of pounds per year.

Up to 687 properties in the city are to benefit from the government’s Sustainable Warmth Fund between now and April 2023.

A total of £7 million has been earmarked for homes in the city, with measures installed by Liverpool based Next Energy.

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority successfully applied to the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy for funding, on behalf of all city region councils.

The measures may include cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, under floor insulation, air source heat pumps, solar panels and replacement windows and doors.

The Energy Saving Trust calculates that households can save up to £375 per year through insulating their home, reduce the chance of coming down with respiratory illnesses related to living in a cold home, and reduce carbon emissions.

To be eligible, households should:

Own their own home

Have a total income of less than £30,000

Have an Energy Performance Certificate rating for the property of E, F or G

Private rented tenants can apply, however a landlord contribution will be required.

To find out more about eligibility, and how to apply:

Freephone 0800 012 1754, quoting ‘Green Homes Grant’ Email: healthyhomesprogramme@liverpool.gov.uk

Previous schemes in Liverpool have seen 450 homes in the city benefit from measures worth a total of more than £4m.