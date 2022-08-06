Visit Dorset sponsors Tour of Britain Stage Seven cycling event

Visit Dorset, Dorset Council’s tourism team, is thrilled to announce that it will be one of the official sponsors of Stage Seven of the Tour of Britain.

The Tour of Britain is the UK’s most prestigious cycle race which takes place every September across eight days and eight stages. It features Olympic, world and Tour de France champions racing against British home stars.

This is the first time that The Tour has come to Dorset and is a special occasion not to be missed.

Stage Seven takes place on Saturday 10 September and starts at West Bay. The route then follows the coast road into Abbotsbury with fabulous views of the Jurassic Coast and Chesil Beach. Riders will continue east across the county passing through many towns and villages including Dorchester, Wareham, Blandford, and Wimborne before reaching the finish line at Ferndown.

The sponsorship forms part of Visit Dorset’s 2022 marketing plan to support the local tourism industry and provide a boost to businesses as we head into the shoulder season to autumn and beyond. Dorset will be firmly in the spotlight in the weeks running up to the event and will benefit from extensive television coverage on the day itself.

Visit Dorset will be making the most of this fantastic opportunity to highlight our beautiful county to a global audience. On the back of all the excitement generated around the race, the team will be promoting Dorset as a fantastic place to visit for all kinds of cycling breaks, from family days out on quiet cycle paths to off-road mountain biking.

The tourism industry contributes £1.8 billion to the Dorset economy, with the Tour of Britain bringing new and potentially repeat visitors to the county*.

Stage Seven is the penultimate day of the race as the eight-stage event works its way down from Aberdeenshire to the Isle of Wight.

Councillor Tony Ferrari, Dorset Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Assets and Property, said:

“We are pleased to host such a prestigious event. It is important that we use this terrific opportunity to attract people to visit Dorset and support the local economy, especially after such a challenging couple of years for the tourism industry due to the pandemic.

The Tour of Britain Stage Seven race will help remind people how cycling is a great sustainable way to travel around and discover Dorset and hopefully encourage our residents to make use of the cycling infrastructure improvements we have made recently. This in turn can help reduce the county’s carbon emissions and improve general health and wellbeing.

It is also a chance to celebrate the variety and distinctiveness of our beautiful county. With the Jurassic Coast, vibrant market towns, picturesque villages and beautiful countryside, this event will highlight why Dorset is a great place to live, work and visit.”

*Source: Economic Impact of Dorset’s Visitor Economy 2019: Southwest Research Company Ltd.