Weekly roadworks update – August 5
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:
|A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place
|01 May 2020
|01 May 2025
|Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.
|National Highways
|A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road
|26 October 2021
|30 April 2024
|Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.
|National Highways
|Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade
|04 October 2021
|01 April 2023
|Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closures
|HCC – MP&I
|Beverley Road
|01 August 2022
|19 August 2022
|LEP junction improvement scheme. Junction of Clough Road. Lane closure. outbound. Four-way signals from 7.30pm to 11pm Monday to Friday for second and third weeks.
|HCC
|Church Street
|26 August 2022
|19 September 2022
|Gas Main Replacement. Road Closure in place 24/7. Local diversion in place.
|NGN
|Hawthorn Avenue
|16 August 2022
|19 August 2022
|Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am.
|Network Rail
|Hessle Road (12-month Scheme)
|23 August 2021
|04 September 2022
|Footway reconstruction.
|HCC – MP&I
|Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)
|04 January 2022
|11 September 2022
|Full footway reconstruction scheme.
|MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
|Marfleet Lane
|15 August 2022
|16 August 2022
|Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – Bridges
|Naylor’s Row
|25 July 2022
|19 August 2022
|Gas mains replacement. Cycle lane closure – traffic flow not affected.
|Northern Gas Networks
|Perth Street West
|25 July 2022
|12 August 2022
|Renew cable. Two-way signals to be manned during working hours (8am – 6pm).
|NPG
|Priory Way
|01 April 2022
|31 March 2023
|Major improvement scheme.
|HCC – MP&I
|Robson Way
|22 September 2022
|28 September 2022
|Install 5G cabinet. Road Closure. Approximately 40m from the junction with Wawne Road. Local diversion in place.
|T-Mobile
|Saltshouse Road
|25 July 2022
|26 August 2022
|Replace gas main. Temporary two-way signals outside Coniston Lodge lights to be manually controlled during works (7.30am to 6pm Mon to Fri; 8am to 3pm Sat/Sun).
|East Riding DSP Replacement
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street
|01 April 2021
|01 September 2022
|Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout
|23 April 2021
|01 September 2022
|Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road
|03 May 2022
|12 August 2022
|Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction
|03 August 2022
|09 August 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight road closures on southern section of junction. Works to take place Mon-Fri between 7pm – 6am. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction
|09 August 2022
|10 August 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure (7pm-6am) of whole junction. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction
|10 August 2022
|11 August 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure (7pm – 6am) of northern section of junction. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction
|11 August 2022
|13 August 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure of southern section of junction. Works to take place weeknights between 7pm – 6am. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road
|13 August 2022
|14 August 2022
|Carriageway resurfacing. Full weekend closure of Leads Road between Bandstand Roundabout & Rotterdam Road. Closure will start at 7am Saturday and will be removed by midnight on Sunday.
|HCC – MP&I / Colas
|Sutton Road
|22 August 2022
|25 August 2022
|Replacement of toucan crossing traffic signals. Temporary two-way signals between Leads Road junction and Holwell Roundabout.
|StreetScene – Traffic Signals
|Sutton Road Bridge
|31 August 2022
|04 September 2022
|Bridge Maintenance. 24/7 Closure. Local diversion in place.
|HCC – Bridges
|Wilberforce Drive
|30 July 2022
|30 July 2022
|Pride Event. Full closure of Wilberforce Drive, Guildhall Road & Queens Dock Avenue. Short-duration closures of Alfred Gelder Street, Lowgate, Bond Street and George Street during parade. Local diversion in place.
|Hull Pride
|Worship Street
|11 July 2022
|05 July 2023
|Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.
|esteem