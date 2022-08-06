World Breastfeeding Week 2022 – Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

This week (1-7) August is World Breastfeeding Week and annual global campaign that aims to inform, engage and galvanise action on breastfeeding and related issues.

The focus of World Breastfeeding Week 2022 is education and support and encourages society to normalise breastfeeding and create breastfeeding-friendly environments.

Breastfeeding has many benefits for both mother and baby and the World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding until around six months with continued breastfeeding for as long as mother and baby wish to continue.

Deciding how to feed your baby is a very personal decision and we support all mothers to choose how they want to feed their baby. Our team also recognise the importance breastfeeding and we will support mothers to breastfeed for as long as they would like.

At Newcastle Hospitals we have a dedicated infant feeding team in our maternity department, 0-19 service and neonatal intensive care unit who support women who choose to breastfeed.

Staff teams across Newcastle Hospitals recognise the importance of breastfeeding and our infant feeding team have worked with staff across the Trust to identify ways we can better support those who are breastfeeding.