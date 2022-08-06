Young sporting talent is recognised in Burnley FC in the Community Awards

Footballing talent from our Shadow Youth Team and Post 16 Girls Academy was recognised at Burnley FC in the Community’s (BFCitC) annual end-of-season celebration event.

The yearly event is organised by the award-winning, official charity of Burnley Football Club to present end-of-season awards and to celebrate the Shadow Youth Team (SYT) and Post 16 Girls Academy (P16G) successes and the various teams’ achievements on and off the pitch.

Among the success stories showcased were the three SYT students, Jack Oliver, Owen Anforth, and Oliver Stephenson who all secured scholarships to study and play football in the USA.

Nathan Mottram, Football Development Manager at BFCitC, said: “The core elements of the charity’s Shadow Youth Team and post-16 girls’ programmes are delivered by BFCitC staff in partnership with the Nelson & Colne College Group.”

“Our students’ determination and grit has shown and will continue to show as they work towards their own personal achievements.”

The programme gives talented young players between the ages of 16 and 18 the chance to combine academic studies with practical football experience and is designed to bridge the gap between grassroots and academy football.

Moreover, Nathan went on to say: “We believe in the immense power of our football club to transform people’s lives for the better.

“We work hard every day to deliver our mission across the communities of Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale, the Ribble Valley, and West Yorkshire to inspire, support, and deliver positive change for all and is something we strive to implement on our football and education programmes.

“We are immensely proud of all those on the programme and want to wish the very best to those who secured USA scholarships and those progressing onto higher education.”

“For any young person interested in getting involved, we have six male teams and one female team that make up our Shadow Youth Team as well as a post-16 girls’ programme. Students do not need to be studying sport courses to be a part of the team.”

“The programme helps develop students knowledge of the game whilst also providing the opportunity to potentially play at a professional level. We believe in offering a programme that can help students develop on the pitch and in the classroom, whilst helping them to achieve their academic ambitions.”

“We also facilitate work experience and employment opportunities with BFCitC itself, organise overseas tours and training camps, and provide nutrition guidance, career support, access to fully qualified physiotherapists, and much more.

“For those who might be interested and are Clarets-mad, students can also expect to receive a free Burnley FC Training kit, play in the official Burnley FC home and away kits, and have their photos taken at Turf Moor!”

For more information about the Shadow Youth Team click here.

For more information on the post-16 girls’ programme click here.

The full list of 2022 award winners is presented below:

National Football Youth u19

Managers Player- Archie Speight

Players Player- Jack Day

Clubman of the Year- Tom Clamp

Most Improved Player- Harry Clark

Goal of the Season- Reece Miller

Top Goal Scorer- Kian Ellis

Performance of the Season- Jack Day

National Football Youth League u17

Managers Player- Harvey Kavaghan

Players Player- Lucas Robinson

Clubman of the Year- Owen Anderson

Most Improved Player- Tsepo Ncube

Goal of the Season- Lucas Robinson

Top Goal Scorer- Lucas Robinson

Performance of the Season- Lucas Robinson

EFL CEFA North West 1

Managers Player- Jack Redmond

Players Player- Owen Walker

Clubman of the Year- Nathan Hartley

Most Improved Player- Rob Barta

Goal of the Season- Isaac Williams

Top Goal Scorer- Bilal Hassan

Performance of the Season- Cain Fallows

EFL CEFA North Central 1

Managers Player- Kyle Whittaker

Players Player- Leon Junior

Clubman of the Year- Daniel

Most Improved Player- Daniel Adao & Joel Olofude

Goal of the Season- Leandro Da Matta

Top Goal Scorer- Bruno Monteiro

Performance of the Season- Bruno Monterio

Post 16 Girls

Managers Player- Abbie Dawson

Players Player- Rachel Glendinning

Most Improved Player- Annie Mccaigue

Goal of the Season- Ellie Stuart