Young sporting talent is recognised in Burnley FC in the Community Awards
Footballing talent from our Shadow Youth Team and Post 16 Girls Academy was recognised at Burnley FC in the Community’s (BFCitC) annual end-of-season celebration event.
The yearly event is organised by the award-winning, official charity of Burnley Football Club to present end-of-season awards and to celebrate the Shadow Youth Team (SYT) and Post 16 Girls Academy (P16G) successes and the various teams’ achievements on and off the pitch.
Among the success stories showcased were the three SYT students, Jack Oliver, Owen Anforth, and Oliver Stephenson who all secured scholarships to study and play football in the USA.
Nathan Mottram, Football Development Manager at BFCitC, said: “The core elements of the charity’s Shadow Youth Team and post-16 girls’ programmes are delivered by BFCitC staff in partnership with the Nelson & Colne College Group.”
“Our students’ determination and grit has shown and will continue to show as they work towards their own personal achievements.”
The programme gives talented young players between the ages of 16 and 18 the chance to combine academic studies with practical football experience and is designed to bridge the gap between grassroots and academy football.
Moreover, Nathan went on to say: “We believe in the immense power of our football club to transform people’s lives for the better.
“We work hard every day to deliver our mission across the communities of Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale, the Ribble Valley, and West Yorkshire to inspire, support, and deliver positive change for all and is something we strive to implement on our football and education programmes.
“We are immensely proud of all those on the programme and want to wish the very best to those who secured USA scholarships and those progressing onto higher education.”
“For any young person interested in getting involved, we have six male teams and one female team that make up our Shadow Youth Team as well as a post-16 girls’ programme. Students do not need to be studying sport courses to be a part of the team.”
“The programme helps develop students knowledge of the game whilst also providing the opportunity to potentially play at a professional level. We believe in offering a programme that can help students develop on the pitch and in the classroom, whilst helping them to achieve their academic ambitions.”
“We also facilitate work experience and employment opportunities with BFCitC itself, organise overseas tours and training camps, and provide nutrition guidance, career support, access to fully qualified physiotherapists, and much more.
“For those who might be interested and are Clarets-mad, students can also expect to receive a free Burnley FC Training kit, play in the official Burnley FC home and away kits, and have their photos taken at Turf Moor!”
The full list of 2022 award winners is presented below:
National Football Youth u19
Managers Player- Archie Speight
Players Player- Jack Day
Clubman of the Year- Tom Clamp
Most Improved Player- Harry Clark
Goal of the Season- Reece Miller
Top Goal Scorer- Kian Ellis
Performance of the Season- Jack Day
National Football Youth League u17
Managers Player- Harvey Kavaghan
Players Player- Lucas Robinson
Clubman of the Year- Owen Anderson
Most Improved Player- Tsepo Ncube
Goal of the Season- Lucas Robinson
Top Goal Scorer- Lucas Robinson
Performance of the Season- Lucas Robinson
EFL CEFA North West 1
Managers Player- Jack Redmond
Players Player- Owen Walker
Clubman of the Year- Nathan Hartley
Most Improved Player- Rob Barta
Goal of the Season- Isaac Williams
Top Goal Scorer- Bilal Hassan
Performance of the Season- Cain Fallows
EFL CEFA North Central 1
Managers Player- Kyle Whittaker
Players Player- Leon Junior
Clubman of the Year- Daniel
Most Improved Player- Daniel Adao & Joel Olofude
Goal of the Season- Leandro Da Matta
Top Goal Scorer- Bruno Monteiro
Performance of the Season- Bruno Monterio
Post 16 Girls
Managers Player- Abbie Dawson
Players Player- Rachel Glendinning
Most Improved Player- Annie Mccaigue
Goal of the Season- Ellie Stuart