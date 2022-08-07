Author Anthony Burt goes full circle at Dorset Libraries

As part of Gadgeteers, Summer Reading Challenge 2022 we were delighted to host an online event, and 2 in person events with author Anthony Burt.

Anthony grew up in Wyke Regis, and regularly used Wyke Regis Library. He had a love for books from a young age, and dreamed about being an author. He was delighted when we asked him to run events in our libraries, and it was extra special when one of the events gave him the opportunity to re-visit his childhood library at Wyke Regis.

Anthony has written two books with a STEM and adventure theme – his first was The Wish Fish, and his latest book is The Animal Lighthouse – featuring pirates, orangutans, mirages, and more.

Cllr Laura Beddow, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services said: “It’s great that Anthony has been back to Wyke Regis library to run events for local children. The Gadgeteers Summer Reading Challenge has been really successful this year. There’s still time to find events near you.”

Copies of both Anthony’s books are available to borrow from Dorset Libraries. To fond out more about the Summer Reading Challenge visit dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/libraries.

(Photo: Anthony Burt at Wyke Regis Library)