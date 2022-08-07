Council submits Levelling Up bids

Date published: 4th August 2022

North Norfolk District Council can confirm that bids to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund – Round 2 were completed and uploaded to the application portal prior to the submission deadline of 12 noon on August, 2, 2022.

All the applications will now be assessed by the Government and the outcome is expected to be announced by October 2022.

Find out more about the bids.

Cllr. Tim Adams, Leader of North Norfolk District Council, said:

“The two bids made to the Levelling up fund reflect the Council’s ambition to bring about improvements to our district. The bids submitted are of a very high standard and I would like to thank all those who have worked so diligently to meet the tight application timescales and supported the bid process.”