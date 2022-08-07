Hull resident Kate shares why she bikes to work on Cycle to Work Day 2022

On Thursday 4 August it’s Cycle to Work Day, and people up and down the country will be using their pedal power to make a journey into work.

Hull resident Kate Leeming cycles to and from work everyday.

The journey from her home in Blenheim Street to the Guildhall in Hull city centre is just under two miles.

Kate is a policy planner for Hull City Council, and on Cycle to Work Day she tells us why she enjoys cycling to work.

Kate said: “Cycling is my main form of transport for getting to and from work, but also for carrying out site visits during my job to areas throughout the city.

“It’s a good form of daily exercise, it’s cheap and it’s quick.”

Earlier this year the local authority teamed up with cycling charity R-evolution to deliver community cycling hubs across the city, enabling residents to have access to services to improve their cycling skills, including how to fix minor repairs and giving those who don’t have access to bikes the opportunity to loan them for a fixed period of time.

The community hubs take place on a weekly basis at the following locations:

Tigers Trust, Tigers Trust Arena, West Park, Walton Street, HU3 6GA – Mondays 10am to 3pm

The Peel Project, Peel Street Park, Peel Street, HU3 1QS – Tuesdays 11.30am to 1.30pm and Wednesdays 4pm to 7pm

Goodwin Development Trust, Thornton Village Hall, Walker Street, HU3 2EZ – Wednesdays 10am to 3pm

Child Dynamix The Hut, Preston Road, HU9 5UY – Thursdays 10.30am to 4.30pm

Hull City Council also offers Rusty Riders courses for those who need a little refresher of confidence boost when using a bike.

To find out more and book a session visit Rusty Riders.

Kate said: “There is no better time to try cycling or walking as a way of getting to and from work. It’s better for the environment, your own health and wellbeing and will save money on fuel.

“The cycle lanes and the new Highway Code have made me feel much safer when travelling around Hull, and I’d encourage more people to take it up!”

Find out more here.