In the news: 29 July-4 August 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

The University welcomed its new Vice Chancellor on 1 August. Professor Anne-Marie Kilday joins UON from Oxford Brookes University, where she was Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Experience and University Community. This was reported by BBC News online, the Chronicle and Echo.

Our far-right expert Professor Paul Jackson spoke with The Guardian for an article about how these organisations are using ‘study guides’ and digital platforms to troll and potentially radicalise young people.

The Times interviewed our teaching student and Paralympic double gold champion Maisie Summers-Newton about her amazing achievements and how she feels as a teacher in a classroom.

BBC Radio Northampton’s Tom Percival dropped in to Waterside campus for his very own ‘ecology tour’ and met with staff members who explained about how environmentally friendly the University is and our approach to sustainability. Listen again here (pieces are at 1hr24mins, 1hr52mins, 2hr22mins and 2hr55mins.

Later, following on from this topic, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Science Dr Greg Spellman spoke with Tom about climate change and how developments like universities will need to adapt if global warming continues. Listen again here (starts 1hr 45mins).

BBC Radio Three Counties held a debate about whether Conservative party leader Liz Truss would make a good Prime Minister. Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside gave her analysis. Listen again here (starts 15 mins).

Kate also spoke about this with BBC Radio Northampton’s Edward Adoo. Listen again here (starts 2hr 44mins).

Two UON Nursing students have spoken about the benefits of the Landscape Nursing Placement programme at St. Andrew’s Healthcare. This means they are rotated through different departments for a week at a time, gaining experience in a wide range of services such as Infection Prevention Control (IPC), Research, Pharmacy and Quality Assurance. This was reported by South East Online and a number of wellbeing publications.

News Anyway reports about our role in a new partnership – an Emerging Talent Centre – that will help develop young, female football talent in the area.

