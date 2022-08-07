Meet the Well Doncaster team at Pride tomorrow

Members of the Well Doncaster team will be at Pride tomorrow (Saturday 6 August) in Elmfield Park so please come along and have a chat.

Not only will there be chance to find out more information about their support for the LGBTQ+ community but there will be opportunity to have your say to help shape the city-wide Well Doncaster Strategy.

The Well Doncaster approach is centred around investing in supporting, working with and empowering communities to facilitate healthy and wealthier communities. The team aim to ensure communities are involved in decision-making about where they live, work and play.

Visit www.doncasterpride.co.uk to find out lots more about the day.