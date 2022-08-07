New animation explains the importance of the ICR roll out – Coventry City Council

Work has been ongoing to develop the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Record (ICR) and a new animation is now available that explains why this work has been so important for future care.

The first phase of the ICR programme is nearing completion, and will soon provide all health and care professionals with a more joined-up view of patient records.

Have you ever visited us and wondered why we can’t see all of your health and care information? Or queried why you sometimes need to answer the same questions about your medications, allergies or treatment each time you visit your local GP or hospital?

The simple answer is we all use different computer systems to record your details. However, that’s now changing with the introduction of the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Record (ICR).

The ICR is bringing together the various electronic records of a person’s care and presenting it in a structured and easy-to-read format for health and care professionals to use.

This includes providing crucial information about a patient’s medication, results, history and allergies, which will allow clinicians across our local area to make better, faster and safer care decisions. From the patient’s perspective, the ICR puts less pressure on them to remember all the details about their care, and reduces the number of times they need to share their story or clinical history.

For more information about the ICR, please watch our short animation video





Coventry City Council has already taken the first step as part of an important step towards providing better, safer, and more connected care for patients, customers and service users and is now sharing adult social care data with health partners on the ICR.

For more information, visit the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Record website.