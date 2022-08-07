New waste and recycling collection dates for households in Bournemouth



Posted on Wednesday 5th April 2017

Residents are urged to look out for an important information pack containing details of their new waste and recycling service which is being sent to households with Big Bin, Little Bin collections in Bournemouth.

The Recycle More, Waste Less pack will start to hit doorsteps from today (5 April) and will be distributed over the next week. Inside this pack, residents will find important information about the changes to their bin collections, which will start later this month, including their new waste collection dates.

From 24 April, the Council will introduce a new Waste and Recycling service for Big Bin, Little Bin households which will see rubbish and recycling bins collected on alternate weeks. These changes will also include flats with the Big Bin, Little Bin arrangement. Flats with communal bins will continue to have their household waste collected on a weekly basis for now and the Council will reassess collections from these properties in the coming months.

Larry Austin, Service Director for Environment, said; “It is less than one month until Bournemouth changes to alternate weekly collections. The Recycle More, Waste Less pack which is being sent to affected households includes a new collection calendar showing the dates that bins will be collected.

“It is important that residents have this information so they can put the right bin out on the right day when the new service comes into effect.

“We appreciate there will be a period of adjustment whilst people get used to the new service. The Recycle More, Waste Less pack also includes a leaflet on what you should and shouldn’t put into the Big Bin and Little Bin, as well as helpful advice on how to reduce the amount of waste that goes into the Little Bin.“

After the changes come in, residents will continue to use their 240 litre Big Bin for recycling, their 140 litre Little Bin for rubbish and either the 12 or new 23 litre food waste container for food waste. More information on food waste can be found at www.bournemouth.gov.uk/FoodWaste.

As part of the new service, the Council will continue to collect food waste on a weekly basis and is offering residents the opportunity to have a larger 23 litre food waste container. Alternatively, people can continue to use their 12 litre food container, if they prefer, which will also be collected weekly.

Thinking more about your waste and separating your food scraps for disposal is quickly becoming an important process, as the implementation of alternate weekly bin collections draws closer. If you would like to request your 23-litre container to take part in weekly food waste collections, please visit www.Bournemouth.gov.uk/BinChanges.