Statement on Birmingham receiving new funding to remove chewing gum stains from its streets

It is one of 40 UK cities – including Swansea, Glasgow and Belfast – which will receive grants of up to £70,000 to remove chewing gum stains as part of the Government’s new Chewing Gum Task Force, helping to reinvigorate our country’s towns and cities by funding efforts to clean up streets.

Cllr Majid Mahmood, Cabinet Member for Environment at Birmingham City Council, said: “Securing funding from the Chewing Gum Taskforce is a huge boost, and we look forward to implementing the new measures that will not only clean gum from our streets, but also help to prevent it being littered in the first place.





“We know how important cleaner streets are to the people of Birmingham – and this scheme is part of our ongoing commitment to achieve that. Long-term, the Task Force will continue to monitor gum litter levels and measure the impact their efforts have on our streets.”