Tuck into a cheeseboard at Widnes exhibition!

Everyone is invited to the opening of The Cheeseboard exhibition at St Marie’s Church in Widnes on Saturday 13 August.

The Cheeseboard is the third exhibition from award winning artists musson+retallick, created with the help of the local community as part of the Celebrating Halton’s Heritage project.

The installation presents twelve Cheshire cheeses on a vast cheeseboard as a symbol for the rural trades that were important within Halton in the past.

Cheshire cheese was once the fuel that fed local workers. Today there is only one Cheshire cheese maker remaining as working patterns and demands have changed. The Cheeseboard brings this history to life through recorded stories and reflections on working life and a film of the artists making the cheese that is on display.

More about the artists can be found at mussonretallick.com. The project is supported by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The exhibition opening event is 1pm-3pm and you can meet artists Neil Musson and Jono Retallick as they install the final elements of the exhibition and hear about the inspiration behind the artwork. The opening will be hosted by storyteller Gav Cross. Light refreshments will be provided. It takes place at Heritage HQ, St Marie’s Church, Lugsdale Road, Widnes, WA8 6DB. If you would like to attend please RSVP to Ruth Darling at ruth.darling@me.com

The exhibition will also be open on the following dates/times in August:

Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th – family/holiday club sessions – PRE-BOOKING ESSENTIAL



Friday 19th, 10am-4pm

Saturday 20th – family activities 10am-4pm

Monday 22nd – heritage sessions – afternoon and evening – PRE-BOOKING ESSENTIAL

Friday 26th 10am-4pm.