Coventry University sporting stars fly the flag for Team England at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Four Coventry University graduates have been selected to represent England at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Emma Reid, Jamal Petgrave, Sophie Cook and Jaswant Shergill, who all studied at Coventry University through a sports scholarship programme, have each made the cut as England hosts the 2022 Games.





Emma and Jamal are both set to fight for judo glory, Sophie will be leaping for gold in pole vault and Jaswant competed in weightlifting on Sunday.

With a sharp focus on judo, Emma Reid, 27, an event management graduate, is feeling positive about her chances of bringing home the top prize after securing a prestigious Abu Dhabi Grand Slam triumph. She says the support she received during her Coventry University days stood her in good stead to balance training with education, maintaining focus on excellence throughout.

I’m excited and I’m definitely feeling good. I’m confident I can go out there and win gold, but first of all I just need to get myself into the final and see what happens. There was a great atmosphere at Coventry University. I really enjoyed both studying and training in the gym there, and I think the support and balance they were able to offer me played a big part in me being able to get a first too.

Emma Reid



Her Team England judo counterpart Jamal Petgrave, 25, a sport management graduate, is feeling similarly bullish about his chance of scooping the ultimate prize this year in front of a home crowd including his family and friends.

He says having the chance to perform in Coventry where he studied will be special.

Having a home games and fighting in Coventry with my loved ones there to support me is an amazing opportunity. I’m definitely aiming to get on the top of that podium and win gold, and I genuinely believe I can achieve that as well. I had some excellent support both from Coventry University and British Judo throughout my studies, and that has undoubtedly helped me get to where I am today.

Jamal Petgrave



Along with wrestling, judo is set to be hosted at Coventry Arena as part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

