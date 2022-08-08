Emergency road repairs to Ferensway junction

Emergency repairs will take place on Ferensway, Hull city centre, tonight (Wednesday 4 August).

The road surface at the junction of Ferensway and Anlaby Road needs urgent repairs where the anti-skid surfacing has worn away, posing a potential danger to traffic and pedestrians.

To allow the work to take place, there will be limited access to the junction from 8pm tonight (Wednesday 4 August).

Access to the junction will be as follows:

Anlaby Road eastbound – left turn only

Anlaby Road westbound – no access to junction (closed from Anne Street)

Ferensway Northbound – left turn only

Ferensway southbound – no right turn

The work is expected to take no more than four hours and the junction will be fully reopened as soon as possible.

Motorists are advised to avoid the junction if possible and find alternative routes. As this is emergency work, there will be no signed diversion in place.

Andy Bell, Head of Highways infrastructure at Hull City Council, said: “We appreciate that this is short notice, but the road surface on the junction has become unsafe and needs to be repaired as a matter of urgency.

“To minimise the disruption this will have on motorists, we are carrying out this work outside of peak times and we will reopen the road as soon as we can.”