Free activities during the school holidays

Taking the kids out during the school holidays doesn’t have to be expensive. Here are a wide range of free activities for families across Dorset to enjoy.

For those who love the water, there is free swimming for under 16s in some of the leisure centres across the county. Find out where here.

At Moors Valley Country Park you can visit the Ranger Den and meet a wide range of animals like Harvest Mice! The next of these events are on Tuesday 9 August 2022. Find out more information and dates here.

Durlston Country Park are offering a Wild Play Day on Friday 12 August. There are many activities on the day that are free, some that come with a small fee. Find out more.

For nature lovers, Avon Heath Country Park are hosting Wild Tuesdays every week until 23 August. From Lizard feeding to moth trap unveiling there is plenty to do as well as enjoying the country side of Avon Heath. More details here.

In Wimborne there is a summer Storytrail. The self-guided trail is dotted around the high street, telling the story as you go along. Visit the website for more information.

RSPB Arne are hosting on of their Wild Weekends on Saturday 27 August. This session has a theme of “Fly by day, fly by night.” Staff will be showing you the local moths and teaching about bats amongst other activities. Learn more.