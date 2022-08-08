It is now easier than ever to travel to North Walsham

Date published: 3rd August 2022

It is an exciting time to visit North Walsham with the regeneration of the town in full swing and it’s now even easier to do so! The newly redeveloped Church Approach, an outdoor space to sit and relax, is nearing completion and the opening of a brand new Travel Hub makes it even more accessible.

Church Approach is Phase 1 of some attractive new developments in the town centre as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) Project supported by North Norfolk District Council and Historic England. The new Travel Hub, stimulated by the other work going on in the town, has been a fantastic partnership between North Norfolk District Council, Norfolk County Council and North Walsham Town Council.

Travel Hub

With the recent opening of the Travel Hub on New Road, it has become even easier to travel to North Walsham using public transport. This Travel Hub provides space for buses to turn around easily and safely pick up and drop off passengers. By having new shelters, electronic bus timetabling and improvements to support visually impaired users it gives passengers a better experience. The new hub will alleviate traffic congestion in the town and encourage footfall and stimulate trade to the town.

Norfolk County Council is also planning to add additional cycle racks and other travel information designed to encourage active travel. An investment from North Walsham Town Council has provided additional funding for shelters and seating on the bus islands.

Garry Bull, Mayor of North Walsham, said:

“We have been delighted to be partnering with North Norfolk District Council and Norfolk County Council on this scheme. It is long overdue and we are pleased to see the brand new shelters with their green sedum roofs in place. Our residents and visitors will have a better experience and be able to wait in comfort without blocking pavements or waiting in the rain or full sun, fabulous!“

Car Parks

If visitors and shoppers choose to travel to the town via car, North Walsham boasts over 400 parking spaces! Two of these car parks have toilets – New Road and Vicarage Street and New Road has just been refurbished by NNDC as part of the travel hub works. NNDC has also submitted plans to improve the toilet facilities in the Vicarage Street Car Park, including adding a changing places facility, with work here hopefully starting in the autumn. There is also the opportunity to buy season tickets that can be used in any of the NNDC car parks.

Recent improvements to the car parks include removing unused coach parking (Vicarage Street), marking out bays (Mundesley Road) and creating 60 new free 24 hr a day spaces at Hornbeam Road. Our car parks are usually open 24 hours a day and are free from 6pm to 8am. Parking charges apply from 8am to 6pm and vary based on the type of tariff.

Cllr. Lucy Shires, portfolio holder for Organisational Resources, said:

“I am absolutely delighted to see this investment in the future of North Walsham. It is great news for pedestrians, public transport users and motorists.”

Parking is available in North Walsham at:

New Road – NR28 9DE

Vicarage Street – NR28 9DQ

Bank Loke – NR28 8JN

Mundesley Road – NR28 0PB

Hornbeam Road – NR28 0FX

Midland Road – NR28 9JR

The Council offers two types of car park season tickets; the short stay 3-hour season ticket and the long stay 24-hour season ticket. The 12-month season tickets offer 24-hour parking from as little as 55p per day.

Find out more and purchase a season ticket here.