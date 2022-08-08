Job of the Week: Advanced Clinical Practitioner – Hospital@Night

Job overview

We have an exciting opportunity for a Band 7 Advanced Clinical Practitioner committed to delivering high quality care to join our Hospital Team at Bassetlaw Hospital. The role is predominantly night duties but could include rotation into Ambulatory Care and the Acute Treatment Centre (ATC). The ACP will cover surgery and orthopaedics out of hours as well as supporting the medical on call team.

The team consists of a multi-disciplinary team who, between them, has the full range of skills and competencies to meet patients’ immediate needs and ensure effective management of the hospital at night. The service requires a flexible approach to workload, moving appropriately skilled staff to meet patient needs, not restricted by specialty boundaries.

**Please note that to undertake an apprenticeship you must be able to evidence in your application successful completion of English and maths at GCSE A- C (4-9) or Functional skills Maths and English at level 2 ( certificates must be provided at interview) or you will not be interviewed**’