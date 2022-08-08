Job of the Week: Advanced Clinical Practitioner – Hospital@Night
Job overview
We have an exciting opportunity for a Band 7 Advanced Clinical Practitioner committed to delivering high quality care to join our Hospital Team at Bassetlaw Hospital. The role is predominantly night duties but could include rotation into Ambulatory Care and the Acute Treatment Centre (ATC). The ACP will cover surgery and orthopaedics out of hours as well as supporting the medical on call team.
The team consists of a multi-disciplinary team who, between them, has the full range of skills and competencies to meet patients’ immediate needs and ensure effective management of the hospital at night. The service requires a flexible approach to workload, moving appropriately skilled staff to meet patient needs, not restricted by specialty boundaries.
**Please note that to undertake an apprenticeship you must be able to evidence in your application successful completion of English and maths at GCSE A- C (4-9) or Functional skills Maths and English at level 2 ( certificates must be provided at interview) or you will not be interviewed**’
Main duties of the job
To be part of our vision the successful candidate will be an autonomous practitioner, have recent experience of caring for patients in an acute setting, have excellent leadership skills, as well as evidence of continuing professional development, have drive, ambition and passion.
Consideration will be made to anyone who wishes to commence the Trainee Advanced Clinical Practitioner (TACP) role. The TACP post will involve training for 2 years and will be paid at mid-point band 6, on successful completion of the academic modules and clinical competence ACP’s will be paid at a band 7.
On appointment the successful candidates will be allocated a clinical and educational supervisor, access to eportfolio and will be supported to complete any educational or clinical training for their on-going CPD.
Working for our organisation
Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is a Foundation Trust with big ambitions and a proven history of success as early adopters and high quality care outcomes. We’re aiming to be in the top 10% for everything we do. To get there we are improving our organisation to be more suited to how patients use our services.
We serve a population of over 420,000 people across South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire.
We are an Associate Teaching Hospital of the University of Sheffield and an Associate College of Sheffield Hallam University.