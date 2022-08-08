Joint statement on London Fields shooting from the Mayor of Hackney and Cabinet Member for Community Safety

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, said:

“We are extremely concerned to hear of the shooting in the Albion Drive and Shrubland Road area of London Fields, last night. The victim is being treated in hospital and our thoughts and sympathies are with them, and their family and friends.

“We share local residents’ concerns about this incident happening on their doorstep. We fully appreciate and understand their worries and we are working closely with the Police, who will have an increased presence in the area, on their investigation.

“We would urge anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Police on 020 8721 4961 or 101, and ask for the Hackney Major Investigation Team quoting CAD 6840. Alternatively people can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We also want to reassure residents that there is a robust long-term partnership strategy in place to tackle violent crime like this in our borough and keep Hackney safe for everyone. We will continue to work with the Police and other partners to put a stop to violent crime in Hackney.”