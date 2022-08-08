Weekly Planning Applications: 4 August 2022

The following planning applications have been received. You can view them online by clicking on the application number below or via our search page.

Copies can also be viewed by appointment at Exeter City Council, Civic Centre, Paris Street, please call 01392 265223 to arrange a time for viewing.

Letters of objection, comment or support can be made via the application on our website, or directly to the case officer stated on the application, before the Expiry Date shown on the ‘Important Dates’ screen.

DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING THE SETTING OF A LISTED BUILDING (LB) AND/OR THE CHARACTER OR APPEARANCE OF A CONSERVATION AREA (CA)

Mansard, Parkfield Road, Topsham. Alteration (including partial demolition) and extension, to create a two-storey dwelling, ancillary annexe and garage. 22/1019/FUL (CA)

LISTED BUILDING APPLICATIONS

9A Cathedral Close. Sub-divide the largest room, bedroom 1 into two bedrooms. 22/0723/LBC

St Olaves Mews, Bartholomew Street East. Replacement entrance column as well as repair work to timber panelling. 22/0685/LBC

PLANNING APPLICATIONS

1 Mandrake Road. Replacement 1.95m high fence. 22/0939/FUL*

1 Newcourt Road. Partial conversion of attached double garage to form additional living area. 22/0984/FUL*

5 Isleworth Road. Creation of gable roof and ground floor side extension. 22/0924/FUL*

5 Matford Way. Installation of Smart Repair Booth. 22/0922/FUL*

16 Honeylands Way. First floor side extension. 22/0923/FUL*

29 St Leonards Road. Single storey rear extension, window to ground floor rear. 22/0909/FUL*

55 Homefield Road. Replacement rear extension; extend and remodel existing side extension. 22/0820/FUL*

Ebor Foodmarket, 6-8 Isleworth Road. Replacement shopfront. 22/1029/FUL*