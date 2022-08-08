We’re here for our young people this summer – Newsroom

The council’s youth team are hosting fun, free activities and offering a mobile support service as part of a wide-ranging package for children and young people in Croydon this summer.

Croydon has already distributed £1m funding to more than 40 local community groups to provide holiday activity and food clubs, with further funding now available for targeted projects to help keep young people safe.

Over the summer weeks, the council’s youth bus will be visiting high streets, housing estates, parks and public places, providing young people with an opportunity to talk to the youth engagement team, play sports, meet new friends, play video and board games and more. Visit our website for the Youth Bus schedule.

In addition, young people aged 8 to 18 can join the youth engagement team for activities like boxing, dance classes, yoga, cooking classes and more, at Samuel Coleridge Taylor Centre, South Norwood and Fieldway Community Centre, New Addington. Free of charge and open to all, sessions must be booked in advance – register here.

Each week, on a Friday, young people will have the opportunity to go on a field trip to enjoy activities like bowling, the cinema and lots more.

Hot food and snacks will be provided on days young people are on site and packed lunches for field trips. At the end of the summer, they will be able to unwind with a BBQ.

“This programme from our youth engagement team supports the work we are doing with all our partners across Croydon to help keep young people safe, well and active this summer.

We want all our children and young people to be able to access good quality, free or low-cost activities and support when they need it, in their local neighbourhoods. That’s why we’ve worked with more than 40 community groups to offer holiday activity and food clubs across Croydon, and we’re offering further funding to local projects that help keep young people safe.

The youth bus provides a reassuring presence for young people on our streets and public places, and helps to signpost those in need of support, to the right services. Look out for them when you are out and about this summer.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon