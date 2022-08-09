Degree Student Appointed Hospital Artist in Residence

A mature student at Bradford College has just been appointed Artist in Residence at the Bradford Royal Infirmary (BRI) after generously producing free artwork for the hospital.

Peter Hodgson, who uses art to support his mental health, has so far produced four pieces of work using various media from mosaic to printing. His art is inspired by the world around him including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter said:

“I decided to get some formal education […and] enrol in an art course at Bradford College. I had no idea if I would complete the course, but […] I did and I got some great results. The following year I enrolled on the next art course and once again I made it through and got distinctions.”

Peter has now progressed to a part-time BA (Hons) Art & Design degree, is working on his fifth piece of artwork for BRI, and has ambitions for a solo exhibition.

Helen Sutcliffe, Head of Corporate Affairs at Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“We are extremely delighted […] that Peter Hodgson has agreed to be the “artist in residence” at the Bradford Royal Infirmary (BRI). Peter has already donated some fantastic pieces of artwork to the Trust which not only brightens the walls of our corridors but also lifts the spirits of our staff, patients and visitors to the BRI. His artwork brings cheer, gives the opportunity for reflection and contemplation.

“Peter has such skill, vision and has totally embraced the Trust’s theme of kindness to produce such heart-warming, striking, thought provoking, beautiful pieces. We look forward to displaying more work from Peter over the coming months.”